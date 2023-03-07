...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 10 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...Increased Fire Danger This Afternoon and Evening...
Breezy conditions are expected this afternoon, with north to
northwest winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph and relative humidity
values dropping to 25 to 35 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels, will lead
to an increased fire danger risk this afternoon and evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Letter: US needs to remember Vietnam as Ukraine war persists
Our support for Ukraine is honorable, but we need to remind ourselves of history and the debacle in Vietnam.
The Vietnam war began gradually after the French were defeated trying to keep their colony in French Indochina. The U.S. aim was to contain communism in Southeast Asia. Our failure there was because the U.S. misjudged the enemy’s capacity to withstand pain and destruction.
The North Vietnamese communists were willing to risk elimination rather than capitulate. So, they fought on regardless of the human cost with support from China until the South Vietnamese and the U.S. were exhausted. Public opinion against the war built with the antiwar movement.
Eventually, Vietnam became unified under victorious communist North Vietnam in 1975. America’s image in world leadership was tarnished.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin gives no indication of abandoning his goal to subdue Ukraine as the second year of the war begins. The U.S. is the largest supporter of Ukraine when it comes to economic and military aid, but has not yet put any boots on the ground there.
Other NATO countries are not contributing their fair share of support, it seems. Now China is aligning with Russia as they did with the North Vietnamese.
Let’s hope we read the psychology of Putin correctly in his endeavor to subjugate Ukraine before we are pulled deeper into the conflict and can’t extricate ourselves honorably. Russia and China paired together places the U.S. in a terribly disadvantaged position if we are pulled in as a combatant.