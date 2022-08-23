I read Cynthia Tucker’s titled “Vaxx skepticism could revive dreaded diseases” and would like to point out she included misinformation in her column. She states, “The refusal of a significant portion of Americans to get the COVID vaccine haunts the landscape, helping to fuel the continuing evolution of the virus.” It is a fact that the COVID vaccine is a “leaky” vaccine — meaning it does not suppress mutations of the virus — and will not prevent one from getting the virus, getting sick from the virus, or spreading the virus.

Research of the leaky vaccine for Marek’s disease in chickens has shown the negative effects of more deadly mutations of the disease surviving long enough to be spread to other chickens in a flock. Rather than killing the infected birds before they are able to spread a highly deadly variant, the leaky vaccine allowed the birds to live long enough to keep a virus alive that would otherwise have reached an “evolutionary dead end.” It would seem reasonable to assume this could be happening with the leaky COVID vaccine.