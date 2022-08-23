I read Cynthia Tucker’s titled “Vaxx skepticism could revive dreaded diseases” and would like to point out she included misinformation in her column. She states, “The refusal of a significant portion of Americans to get the COVID vaccine haunts the landscape, helping to fuel the continuing evolution of the virus.” It is a fact that the COVID vaccine is a “leaky” vaccine — meaning it does not suppress mutations of the virus — and will not prevent one from getting the virus, getting sick from the virus, or spreading the virus.
Research of the leaky vaccine for Marek’s disease in chickens has shown the negative effects of more deadly mutations of the disease surviving long enough to be spread to other chickens in a flock. Rather than killing the infected birds before they are able to spread a highly deadly variant, the leaky vaccine allowed the birds to live long enough to keep a virus alive that would otherwise have reached an “evolutionary dead end.” It would seem reasonable to assume this could be happening with the leaky COVID vaccine.
I’m not anti-vaxx, but the issue now is the safety of the vaccines being pushed. The number of deaths and disabilities caused by the COVID vaccine seems unacceptably high to me. I was once able to view a PDF from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and can no longer find a report on the total number of disabilities and deaths. Have the numbers gotten so bad they quit publishing them?
The same people that are typically anti-GMO (genetically modified organism) and anti-pesticide are the same people who want everyone to inject an unproven genetically engineered or modified vaccine directly into one’s body and spraying and wiping disinfectants all over food services and shopping carts. Disinfectants are chemical pesticides and EPA-registered.
The massive amount of misinformation and foolish “the government has do to something!” mass hysteria over the last several years makes me question, where do you find the facts and make an informed decision concerning each vaccine now? Just because a vaccine is available does not mean it is right for everyone, especially one that is not properly vetted or proven and even unadvised by one of the inventors of the technology used to make it.
WILLIAM E. GODWIN III
Edenton
Editor’s note: A check of the Centers for Disease Control’s website shows that as of Aug. 15, more than 606 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020 and Aug. 10 of this year. During that roughly 20-month period, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System received 15,930 preliminary reports of death (0.0026%) among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC site also said “continued monitoring has identified nine deaths causally associated with (the) J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccination.”