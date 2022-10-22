...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Letter: Vote for candidates who'll protect our founding principles
Thomas Jefferson said, “The course of history shows that as government grows, liberty decreases.” This is an important statement to consider as Election Day nears.
Reading Star Parker’s columns from the Sept. 30th and Oct. 7th editions of The Daily Advance would also be a good idea before casting your vote. They’re about the American Dream and one couple’s work to protect our nation’s founding principles.
Voting is a privilege many of us take granted. Many vote for their own self-interest. Many more vote with little knowledge of our system of government and the way it should work. Emotions drive others to vote based on perceived compassion, while still others are idealists.
The founders of our nation created a country like none before or after. They had concerns about giving the people too much power. They had concerns about giving politicians too much power. And most of all they had concerns about giving government too much power.
In one column, Parker quoted Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife Gina who said, “America is in a vicious battle for the founding principles.”
This is a statement I believe is true. It is clear to me that Democrats are out to transform our country. The Bill of Rights, liberty and personal responsibility are not part of their transformation. “We the people” will become “The government.”
Each political party tries to portray the other as a danger to our nation.
But only one party has the backing of the media elites. Only one party has the backing of the bureaucracy. Only one party is trying to transform our capitalist system. Only one party is trying to destroy our federalist system. Only one party is trying to undermine our institutions. And only one party is seeking to grow government at every opportunity.
That party is preaching democracy but at every chance they seek to restrict the Bill of Rights and to restrict your liberty. With more power the restrictions will grow tighter.
With these restrictions the American Dream is also under attack. Parker wrote, “Individual freedom is the core pillar of American reality.” She goes on to say, “Individuals sit on the sidelines convinced they have no control over their own lives and want to turn over control to the government.”
The founding principles are for freedom-loving people who take personal responsibility for their lives. This leads to the American Dream.
Ronald Reagan said, “Either you control your government or government will control you.” The growing government is like a cancer to everything we love about our country. Just like cancer in the body, it will suck the life right out of its host. We must show the politicians and the government who is in control.
We must exercise our rights at the ballot box to control our government. On Election Day I will cast my vote for the candidates who will protect our nation’s founding principles and keep the American Dream alive.