...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Letter: Voting for potted plant would better than vote for Biden
At this point in our nation’s history, is there anyone left who thinks either political party or the media care about the American people?
Funny how so many people think any of the mainstream media are fair, balanced and honest. How humiliating to be a member of the corporate media as it’s proven over and over how malicious and dishonest they truly are. Who checks the “fact-checkers” when they get it wrong weeks and months later?
Is it not abundantly clear that with very few exceptions, there really is only one political party, the “Uniparty”? Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and 95% of the Republicans are no different from Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the “America Last” politicians. All they care about is their power and their bank accounts.
I hope that everyone who believes the “Orange Man” is bad, felt sick to their stomach seeing Trump bring food, water and supplies to Americans in East Palestine while Joe Biden was giving billions of U.S. tax dollars to Ukraine.
Does it bother Democrats when illegal migrants cross our border? The Biden administration gives them free hotel stays for 72 hours, food and water, and access to legal services. Then again, are they even capable of shame and embarrassment after two-plus years of this disastrous administration?
If it’s not crystal clear to you that this country was being run better by a businessman than a weak, frail, senile politician, your commitment to delusion is impressive. Remember, the word “Democrats” is an acronym for: defund the police, energy dependence, mandates, open borders, cost of living increases, rising crime, America last policies, tax increases, and socialism.
In 2024, I look forward to voting for Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or a potted plant. Either of them would do a better job than Joe Biden.