This letter is in response to Paul Johnson’s letter calling out letter-writer Mark Goddard for one of his letters. Mr. Goddard was giving his views on the topic. He supplied some facts and asked some very reasonable questions. Do we not have a right to know what’s in the Nashville shooter’s manifesto? Is the government hiding something? Was religion a cause of the attack?

Why call out a fellow citizen on the opposite side of your political persuasion? If you want to truly cool the rhetoric, why not start with the agitators on your side? After that, you can write a letter about the lies and exaggerations of Joe Biden.