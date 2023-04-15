This letter is in response to Paul Johnson’s letter calling out letter-writer Mark Goddard for one of his letters. Mr. Goddard was giving his views on the topic. He supplied some facts and asked some very reasonable questions. Do we not have a right to know what’s in the Nashville shooter’s manifesto? Is the government hiding something? Was religion a cause of the attack?
Why call out a fellow citizen on the opposite side of your political persuasion? If you want to truly cool the rhetoric, why not start with the agitators on your side? After that, you can write a letter about the lies and exaggerations of Joe Biden.
I’d like to ask the writer: Do you read the trash put out by the left-wing columnists The Daily Advance chooses to publish?
I began this response last night and this morning I woke up to Robert Reich’s column in today’s paper. Reich’s column, which was headlined, “Is the GOP becoming America’s fascist party?” is typical lefty propaganda. I am not sure many Democrats know the difference between columns which are meant to educate and those intended to mislead and incite. The dictionary defines propaganda as information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote or publicize a particular political cause or point of view.
That’s what columnists Martha Johnson and Alexander H. Jones do all the time. That’s what Reich and Cynthia Tucker do as well.
Here are two examples of why Reich has no creditability.
In early January he wrote in the Eurasian Review about members of Congress not being held accountable for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. However, there is no proof of any illegal involvement by any congressional members. But in his recent column he wants to inflame the situation by using words such as “fascism” and “racism” when two Tennessee representatives were expelled from the state legislature for actions we all saw.
Reich also mentioned North Carolina. But of course he deliberately misleads his readers by suggesting North Carolina legislators want to break state law by going ahead and redistricting. They are just taking back their rightful duty as stated in the state Constitution that the formerly Democrat-led North Carolina Supreme Court took from them.
So yes, I want the rhetoric to cool, also. But it will not. The left has their agenda to fight for. While Mr. Goddard and I will continue to fight for our republic.