Is it fair to call the Nashville Covenant school mass shooting a “hate crime” perpetrated by a transgender domestic terrorist against Christians? If not, why?
The Nashville school shooting was carried out by a trans woman with an agenda and a manifesto. As we pray for these innocent victims, let those of us with common sense and critical thinking remember that our enemy isn’t the trans community, it is Satan himself who has confused and lied to this next generation about their identity.
If the sides were flipped here and Christians weren’t the victims, it would be instantly talked about on CNN and all the other liberal news channels as a hate crime. They will always tell the narrative that fits their agenda.
The most disgusting part in this horrific attack was that some on the left posted on their social media accounts that “Maybe these Christians should have prayed harder.” How hateful and depraved must these people be?
Did corporate America, big tech, Hollywood celebrities or anyone on the left put out anything standing with the Christian community after this shooting? Any flags, logo changes, symbolism, or comments? Nope, crickets.
The Colorado Springs shooter identified as non-binary. The Denver shooter identified as trans, as did the Aberdeen, Maryland, shooter and now the Nashville shooter. But Democrats and the media tell you the biggest threat is still “white supremacy.” Does any sane person take these people seriously?
Let me tell you about a dark secret about the left. They don’t actually want to stop school shootings with armed guards or trained armed teachers because they know it would work. If this were allowed, they’d lose their biggest emotional argument for banning all guns every time one of these tragedies occur.
Need proof? Right after this shooting occurred, President Biden made his first formal statement by saying, “My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. I eat Jeni’s ice cream chocolate chip, I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs, you think I’m kidding? I’m not.”
Could you imagine waking up today and admitting to friends and family that you still support this man? How embarrassing.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: The Associated Press’ Facts Focus pointed out Thursday that despite four recent mass shootings by persons who either were transgender or nonbinary, “available information shows that the overwhelming majority of assailants in mass shootings are cisgender males.”