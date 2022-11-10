...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO
6 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 6 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Veterans Day calls on Americans to recognize and honor those who have served our nation. Unfortunately, patriotic days like this are not as powerful as they once were.
In addition, the Pledge of Allegiance is being dismissed by school boards, veteran monuments have been defaced and it is no longer shocking to see the Colors disgraced.
Is “D Day,” the massive Allied invasion of Europe on June 6, 1944, even mentioned in high schools? On that day, thousands of Americans landed on beaches and parachuted inland to end the world of the Nazi scourge. The casualties were in the thousands and this was just one day of World War II.
As citizens we have an obligation to remember and honor the heroes who gave their lives, blood and limbs and spirit to protect our freedoms. Are those who gave us our independence and freedom through the American Revolution to be forgotten and erased as well?
What of the Doughboys of World War I who endured trench warfare, mustard gas and other horrific conditions beyond imagination?
There are other wars and battles that are now just fragments in our collective memory, events that many of our citizens know nothing about. Our warriors defended South Korea from communism, and soon after many also fought in the highly controversial war in Vietnam. These warriors served with loyalty and courage but our Vietnam War veterans did not receive a glorious welcome when they came home.
More recently, our warriors have fought the War on Terrorism. Only a fraction of American citizens answered this call to duty. Many came home missing limbs or suffering from mental trauma. Far too many others came home in flag-draped coffins. Over 7,000 families received their sons and daughters in those coffins. We couldn’t even end that war without losing 13 more of America’s finest.
As Americans we must ask ourselves, “Have they not earned an hour of our Honor?” Certainly they have! Not only should we adults pay our respects but we must also teach our youth to do the same. The value of patriotism seems but a flickering flame among our younger generations.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Fleet Reserve Association, the American Legion and the Patriot Guard Riders held true to our commitment “to never forget.” We invited all to join us at noon on Nov. 11 at VFW Post 6060 to honor those who have served or are serving the United States of America.
DANIEL SERIK
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is a spokesman for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060.