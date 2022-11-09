Pre-election issue polls are one of the most subversive things happening in America today. They give us a percentage of folks who report certain issues, like inflation or abortion, are weighing heavily on their minds. Bully for the pollsters. But policy issues are not the things we need to be taking polls about. We need to be polling on process issues.

Process issues are constitutional questions like, should there be term limits for Congress; should the president be making the laws or the Congress; when and how are we going to restore the war power to the proper branch of government; should we be impeaching more public officials for misconduct; what policy issues should primarily be decided on the state level, and which on the federal level; how can we de-politicize the judiciary so as to make it independent once again; is the presidential pardon power being abused; should presidents and senators have absolute immunity from prosecution or be treated like everybody else? Get the drift?