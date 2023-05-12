“Stay outta churches, Walmarts and schools” is a message I received from a friend of mine in Nashville a few days ago. While not mentioned, he was referring to the school shooting that had taken place there about the same time our Legislature in Raleigh had made it a little easier to purchase a weapon in North Carolina.

I’ve seen a lot of changes in my lifetime. While I haven’t agreed with all of them, many have been for the best. But of all the changes that have taken place, I never thought I would see the time when parents would send or take their kids to school and have to worry that someone might come in with an assault weapon and slaughter them indiscriminately. How sad it is, and it doesn’t have to be.