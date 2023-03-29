...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Letter: What's 'evil' about helping thousands get health care?
“You are the last line of defense between evil and God’s plan for North Carolina,” state Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, told local Republicans during the recent Pasquotank County Republican Party Convention.
Was Sanderson conjuring up archangels? Could he be a prophet, a reverend, a Vernon Wayne Howell (David Koresh) wannabe? Donald Trump loves that kind of symbolism. He choose Waco, Texas, to hold his first rally on Saturday.
Sanderson sounded like he was proselytizing in church. He is a state Republican politician who apparently does not believe in the Establishment Clause in the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment that requires the separation of church and state. That was his first mistake.
His second mistake was to not cite legislation that he would vote for to solve problems. He just talks about things he is against.
He is against Medicaid expansion which would give 600,000 North Carolinians lifesaving health insurance. Expanding Medicaid helps rural hospitals keep their doors open.
Hospital emergency departments, by law, must stabilize each patient whether they have insurance or not. Giving more people the means to pay for health care keeps emergency departments viable. Where is the evil in that?
I believe in our two-party political democracy, in “making the sausage” and hashing out legislation. But as soon as one party considers it self godly and the opposing party to be evil we are looking down the barrel of fascism, not democracy.
LAURIE SLUTZ
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is chair of the Paquotank County Democratic Party.