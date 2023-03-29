“You are the last line of defense between evil and God’s plan for North Carolina,” state Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, told local Republicans during the recent Pasquotank County Republican Party Convention.

Was Sanderson conjuring up archangels? Could he be a prophet, a reverend, a Vernon Wayne Howell (David Koresh) wannabe? Donald Trump loves that kind of symbolism. He choose Waco, Texas, to hold his first rally on Saturday.