...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Why are Dems still covering for disastrous Biden?
Is there anybody left in America who doesn’t know that Joe Biden is up to his ears in corruption and lies? I mean besides two of our local columnists. How much evidence do you need at this point?
Based on his son’s behavior and his daughter Ashley’s diary, Biden is a man who couldn’t manage his own family. What made you think he could run a country?
Two-plus years into his disastrous presidency, we now know he can’t. He’s been a complete unmitigated disaster on every front, regardless of what his sycophants say. He’s put together the most incompetent administration in our nation’s history. Kamala Harris? Pete Buttigieg? Janet Yellen? Lloyd Austin? Alejandro Mayorkas? Press Secretaries Jen Psaki and now Karine Jean-Pierre? This is a clown show.
In the fall, Hunter Biden, also known as the “smartest man” Joe Biden knows, tried to get his child support payments to the mother of his 4-year-old daughter that he’s never met, lowered. Nice huh? This is the same man who has no discernible skills but made millions in foreign deals and even $75,000 each for five of his art prints.
Funny how Hunter Biden had no problem paying $50,000 a month in rent to his dad, but he has a hard time paying child support. Now, he is asking Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer to deny his daughter the ability to use her father’s surname. Think the press coverage would be the same if this was Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr.?
Just three years ago, gas was $2 a gallon, eggs were $1 a dozen, mortgage rates were 3%, inflation was 1.2% and we had full employment, economic growth, and world peace just to name a very few differences between the Trump term and now. But at least we still don’t have mean tweets.
Now with classified documents being uncovered from Biden’s various homes and offices, even the media can no longer cover for this disaster. Still, far too many Democrats will try to defend him.
As the question goes, how many Democrats does it take to change a lightbulb? None, Biden tells them he fixed it, and they sit in the dark and applaud.