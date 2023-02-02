Claude Milot’s column, “Clowns on climate, reparations supply plenty of laughs” in your Jan. 27 edition states, “...in California where legislators proposed to give every Black man, woman and child in the state a tidy sum of $5 million in reparations....” This is not correct.

A simple Google search for “California reparations plan” will yield multiple hits (include one from Fox News) explaining that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Reparations Task Force has suggested a payment of $223,000 per eligible person. The task force is not a legislative body. The figure they came up with is nowhere near $5 million.