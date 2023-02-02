Claude Milot’s column, “Clowns on climate, reparations supply plenty of laughs” in your Jan. 27 edition states, “...in California where legislators proposed to give every Black man, woman and child in the state a tidy sum of $5 million in reparations....” This is not correct.
A simple Google search for “California reparations plan” will yield multiple hits (include one from Fox News) explaining that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Reparations Task Force has suggested a payment of $223,000 per eligible person. The task force is not a legislative body. The figure they came up with is nowhere near $5 million.
Perhaps Mr. Milot is confusing this story with one from San Francisco where an African American Reparations Advisory Committee has recommended a reparations figure of $5 million, but this committee is not a a legislative body either, and their program would be for San Franciscans only, not California residents.
You can argue all day long about whether reparations of any amount are a good or bad idea, but you should start by at least getting your basic facts right.
As I have pointed out previously, this is a pattern followed by most of your conservative columnists and letter writers, both local and syndicated: hyperbole, exaggeration, false comparisons, red herrings, misdirections and just outright misstatements.
And I continue to wonder at their reasons for doing this, when these misstatements are so easily spotted. Do they place no value in their credibility? After the first egregious example, everything that follows becomes suspect. Do they not realize that, eventually, people come to read them for entertainment, not for enlightenment.
I mean, if you want to talk about bringing in the clowns.