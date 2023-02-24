It’s too bad that the people in Ohio currently being poisoned by the toxic chemicals being spewed in the air and water are mostly working-class white people. They don’t check any of the identity “alphabet” boxes necessary for the Biden Administration, Democrats, and media to give a darn.

This industrial disaster in Ohio has toxic chemicals spewing into the air and water, sparking claims by residents that dogs, cats, horses, cattle, fish and countless other species are dying. Never mind the long-term effects to humans.