...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
4 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: Why environmentalists silent on derailment, whale deaths?
It’s too bad that the people in Ohio currently being poisoned by the toxic chemicals being spewed in the air and water are mostly working-class white people. They don’t check any of the identity “alphabet” boxes necessary for the Biden Administration, Democrats, and media to give a darn.
This industrial disaster in Ohio has toxic chemicals spewing into the air and water, sparking claims by residents that dogs, cats, horses, cattle, fish and countless other species are dying. Never mind the long-term effects to humans.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, speaking at a conference days later, still had nothing to say, except that there are too many white people who work construction in minority neighborhoods. You can’t make this stuff up. Then again, this is the same guy who thinks roads and bridges are racist so what can we expect.
But don’t worry, with all these catastrophes happening and spy balloons flying over the country, when President Biden did finally speak many days later, he said they were not a major breech of our airspace. Clueless doesn’t even begin to describe this man.
We have chickens struggling to lay eggs. Food processing centers are catching on fire. Young people are dropping dead suddenly from cardiac arrest and more than a dozen whales have died off the East Coast. In addition, we have power stations being attacked, with more than 100 reported incidents in the first eight months of 2022, according to a Time review of the U.S. Department of Energy’s most recent data. Since then, there have been at least 18 more publicly reported attacks or potential attacks on substations and power plants across the U.S.
In Biden’s America, we have two of the worst man-made disasters in history with toxic chemicals being released in the air and water and 16 whales dying on the East Coast and the environmentalists are silent. Why is that?
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Simple steps for saving Social Security, Medicare
Saving Social Security and Medicare is a relatively simple process.
First, eliminate the income cap completely. For 2023, the income cap is $160,200.
Second, tax all income, including investment income, such as dividends from stocks and interest from bonds.
There is no need for “means” testing. If you paid in, you are eligible to receive the benefit.
Never forget, tax laws are written by the wealthy to benefit the wealthy.