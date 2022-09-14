There have been a lot of articles in The Daily Advance about the shortage of school bus drivers, but not much about why that is.
In Doug Gardner’s column, “Violence, disrespect driving teachers out the door,” there is this paragraph: “I talked to a bus driver who is quitting because he is tired of breaking up sexual trysts and dice games at the back of the bus. “What really did him in was the mother who got in his face and told him that her daughter would sit anywhere she damned pleases.”
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools has attempted to fix the problem by increasing the pay for bus drivers and offering other incentives, but evidently that hasn’t helped. Neither has the yellow school bus parked on the front lawn of the Central Elementary School with its huge sign advertising the need for bus drivers.
Nowhere in any article have I read has the conduct of students been listed as the reason why there is a shortage of teachers and bus drivers. No one from the ECPPS Board of Education or ECPPS Superintendent Keith Parker has said this possibly could be the reason. Why? The public, and especially the parents of those students, should know. Here we go again with that word transparency.
I could never be a school bus driver. Even if I wanted to, they would never hire me — not at my age. But I admire those who do drive school buses; I would not want that responsibility.
I do have a question. Is there someone who rides along with the driver to monitor children, so the driver can concentrate on his driving?