There have been a lot of articles in The Daily Advance about the shortage of school bus drivers, but not much about why that is.

In Doug Gardner’s column, “Violence, disrespect driving teachers out the door,” there is this paragraph: “I talked to a bus driver who is quitting because he is tired of breaking up sexual trysts and dice games at the back of the bus. “What really did him in was the mother who got in his face and told him that her daughter would sit anywhere she damned pleases.”