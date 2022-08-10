In many cases, the difference between a “right-wing conspiracy” or “disinformation” and the truth is about six months’ time. It never ceases to amaze me the lengths that the news media and social media companies will go to protect President Joe Biden and this incompetent administration.
The last breath of honest journalism died in 2008 when the media ran cover for then-presidential candidate Barack Obama and his connections to former American terrorists, Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dornan. They outright rooted for him, and it’s been that way ever since with the media and Democratic Party.
A recent Gallop poll showed that 68% of Democrats and 11% of Republicans say they trust the media. Wonder why the huge disparity? When Biden lies about not getting the COVID virus if you’re vaccinated or says he has cancer or that he knew nothing about his son, Hunter Biden’s business dealings overseas, the media, including The Daily Advance, says he “misspoke” or “misstated.”
Democrats and liberal media have coined the phrase, “The Big Lie” over Donald Trump saying the 2020 election was stolen. Tens of millions of Americans believe that as well. But the Democratic Party has a long history of denying election results. Examples include Gore vs. Bush, Trump vs. Hillary Clinton, and Stacey Abrams vs. Brian Kemp in Georgia.
In fact, there is a 12 plus-minute video montage on YouTube of Democrats from Bill and Hillary Clinton, Abrams, Barack Obama, John Kerry and many others talking about Russian collusion and voter suppression and denying election results because they lost. Interesting that nobody mentioned “The Big Lie” then.
Why should tens of millions of Americans believe the media or any Democrat when we know there were many discrepancies and shenanigans during the election?
The fact is that not a single person in this country knows what truly transpired on election night. For the sake of our country, I pray that we will have good, honest, investigative journalism soon. We need it now more than ever.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: Actually, we do know what happened in the 2020 election: then-former Vice President Joe Biden defeated then President Donald Trump, amassing 81,283,361 votes, or 51.3%, to Trump’s 74,222,960 votes, or 46.8%. Exhaustive investigative journalism, including by The Associated Press, has shown there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. The AP reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by Trump and found fewer than 475. Given that the former president lost the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by a combined 311,257 votes, it is a Big Lie — and denial of math — to continue to claim that the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump because of fraud.