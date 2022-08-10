In many cases, the difference between a “right-wing conspiracy” or “disinformation” and the truth is about six months’ time. It never ceases to amaze me the lengths that the news media and social media companies will go to protect President Joe Biden and this incompetent administration.

The last breath of honest journalism died in 2008 when the media ran cover for then-presidential candidate Barack Obama and his connections to former American terrorists, Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dornan. They outright rooted for him, and it’s been that way ever since with the media and Democratic Party.