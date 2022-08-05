The January 6 committee has done an excellent job of presenting the facts of former President Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election, destroy our democracy, and install himself as president.
Throughout the hearings we have seen the evidence of Trump’s total incompetence, his delusional and destructive behavior, and his willingness to sacrifice these United States to remain in power.
We have seen how Trump was aided in his planning by his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani; his former campaign manager, Steve Bannon; his White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows; and by numerous elected Republican senators and congressmen.
Every elected Republican from North Carolina continues to support both the former president and his lie that he won the 2020 election. Congressman Ted Budd, R-N.C., who’s received Trump’s endorsement to replace U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., has indicated his total allegiance to the former president and to the lie.
The January 6 hearings have shown that on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump’s planned coup took place at the then-president’s direction, and that he refused to take any action as his plan unfolded and the Capitol was attacked with the intent to “hang Mike Pence” and stop the counting of electoral votes certifying Joe Biden as the next president of the U.S. Retired federal judge, Michael Luttig, a Republican and former adviser to Mike Pence, called Trump and his supporters “a clear and present danger.”
Only two elected Republicans, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have had the courage to place country before party and participate on the January 6 committee. All others have refused to participate in the hearings.
All the while, the former president continues to spread his lies and his followers continue to support those lies.
The recent Republican primaries throughout the country demonstrate the clear and present danger to our democracy — and to the future of the United States — that supporters of the former president represent.
Stay informed and stay involved. And most importantly, vote. The future of our democracy is in your hands.