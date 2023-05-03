...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: With Carlson gone, left's dream of Fox's end may come true
The left in this country is doing the happy dance as Tucker Carlson has been let go from Fox News. The question is will Fox regret firing its #1 talk show personality?
Carlson was the #1 rated talk show on cable TV. There are reports that ratings at Fox are tanking hourly. It appears Fox has now fallen behind CNN and MSNBC in some time slots and viewership categories. Fox has been #1 for a lot of years. My prediction is Newsmax will become the new Fox and the left — not liberals or conservatives — but the left will get exactly what it wanted, the demise of Fox NEWS. The Murdochs and their minions have destroyed the network. Not to worry though, the woke left are hiring.
Fox has no one to blame but itself for the mess it’s now in. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was not a news show; it was a talk and opinion show like “The Five,” “Jesse Waters,” “Hannity,” and “Laura Ingraham’s “The Ingram Angle.” Fox has now gone woke and is stifling free speech.
Dennis Prager on Newsmax just recently was asked by a student how to know when someone is lying. Prager’s response was if someone censors speech or dissent they’re lying. Pretty simple.
Look what happened to physicians during COVID who disagreed with the conventional wisdom about the pandemic. If you weren’t onboard with the Biden Administration, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control you were canceled and your speech was censored.
Look at the censorship that was revealed after Elon Musk purchased Twitter. Prager went on to say that liberals and conservatives encourage debate all while the left does not and that the left is antithetical to liberalism. Members of the left are working overtime to shut down free speech and dissent by anyone who disagrees with them.
A recent Rasmussen poll shows that Tucker Carlson is more popular than Fox News. But remember, the left (not liberals) wanted Carlson shut down because he provoked viewers to think for themselves and asked questions that the majority of Americans really want answers to, but in today’s climate of the cancel culture are afraid to ask because of retaliation.
Will Fox regret the decision to get rid of Tucker Carlson? I don’t know, maybe we should ask Anheuser Busch.