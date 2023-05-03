The left in this country is doing the happy dance as Tucker Carlson has been let go from Fox News. The question is will Fox regret firing its #1 talk show personality?

Carlson was the #1 rated talk show on cable TV. There are reports that ratings at Fox are tanking hourly. It appears Fox has now fallen behind CNN and MSNBC in some time slots and viewership categories. Fox has been #1 for a lot of years. My prediction is Newsmax will become the new Fox and the left — not liberals or conservatives — but the left will get exactly what it wanted, the demise of Fox NEWS. The Murdochs and their minions have destroyed the network. Not to worry though, the woke left are hiring.