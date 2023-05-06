It took years, and some semantic soul-searching, but I found a word that I hate more than “dude.” That word is “woke.”

Old-timers who recall woke from a simpler, less arrogant time might deem this as redefining an-already-existing word describing when sleep ends. Woke edged out such heady competition as gnarly, bro, chill, bae, emo, vibe, and snowflake for my utter disdain.