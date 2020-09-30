People have heard me say that my main purpose for wanting to live past 100 is to chagrin those who hate me and it’s partly true. Perhaps it won’t happen but hitting the century mark would put it out of reach for those on my father’s side of the family and most of the people of my peer group.
Truth is, I’ll take all the Lord gives me. But what I’d most love to see is a Holy Ghost revival across the land.
I’m writing to comment on the letter to the editor in the Sept. 24 edition that accused the president of the United States of holding the Bible upside down.
I’ve researched the blatant lie put forward by Joe Biden that Mr. Trump held the Bible upside down and it’s been debunked from the beginning. The person writing that letter, headlined “Without Trump, we can make America great again,” should have checked the facts. Mr. Trump took pains to be certain he was holding the Bible correctly — if there is such a thing. As a Christian I’ve held the Bible every which way — but always reverently.
Again I noticed the lack of fact-checking by The Daily Advance. The editor knew the referenced letter’s assertion was a lie but printed it anyway.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford
Editor’s note: The letter-writer is correct. The letter he mentions should have contained an editor’s note pointing out that President Trump did not hold the Bible upside down during his June 1 photo op in front of St. John’s Church on Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C.