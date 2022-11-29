Regarding China’s lockdown of millions in its “zero-COVID” fight, I don’t think people understand what is really going on with China’s seemingly heroic efforts to eradicate COVID.
COVID is a gift sent by Mao Tse Tung from beyond the grave to Xi Jinping, China’s current dictator. Mao locked down the country during the long Cultural Revolution while he consolidated absolute power. Xi is getting practice doing the same.
Vladimir Lenin pioneered the original playbook in which the communist dictator declares a “new economic policy” or “glasnost” whenever the people get tired of the dictator’s unfulfilled economic promises. Party leaders invite capitalist investment by promising they are ready to turn away from totalitarianism.
Once capitalist nations like the U.S. rebuild the economic infrastructure, the dictator locks the country back down into communist feudalism for another 50-year dark age, until the process is repeated again.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Opinion-page writers gave us much to ponder
Thanks for the editorial page in your Nov. 23 edition.
Cynthia Tucker warned us that “re-energized racism will not go away soon.”
Letter-writer Virginia Wassenberg, speaking about Elizabeth City, reminded us that “we are blessed to live, work, and play in this exquisite piece of God’s creation.”
David Robertson, the other wise man in our area, cautions that “It’s intellectually dishonest to assert that there is no reality beyond realism.” I say that it is equally dishonest to assert that there is....” Friend David then writes “that which transcends human personality also transcends human definitions....”
Columnist Jonathan Tobias wants us to appreciate “the small miracles seen only by the beasts and the children.”
“Every breath of air, every glass of cool water, every face of family and friends, every memory of sun, wind, and rain is a gift” which reminds us “of our humanity,” Tobias wrote.