It is challenging to make a direct comparison between today’s Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Army of Northern Virginia in 1864, as the context and challenges for each army are vastly different.

In the case of the Ukrainian army, casualties of more than 100,000 soldiers highlight the immense toll of the ongoing war with Russian troops and Russian-backed separatists in the eastern Donbas region. The loss of so many soldiers has strained the Ukrainian army’s troop replacement ability, making it more challenging to maintain a solid defensive position against the Russian military.