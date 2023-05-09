...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letters: It's up to voters to vote stupid out of power
Corruption in the Supreme Court has been in the news recently. Action and inaction of Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and John Roberts have raised questions about whether they adhere to ethical standards. Interviewed U.S. senators have expressed frustration that there is no code of ethics for the Supreme Court and there is no way for the Congress to create and enforce such a code.
But there is a way: impeachment. The House could impeach any of the justices and the Senate could, if the allegations are proven, convict the impeached justice forcing him or her off the bench. The four justices in question are conservatives, and we know that the current Senate will not convict a conservative no matter how heinous the alleged behavior. We learned that from the Trump impeachments.
In an email, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told me that in deciding whether to vote to convict Trump he considered whether the behavior was serious enough for removal from office. Had Tillis read the Constitution and taken his oath of office seriously, he would have realized that a senator’s only job in the impeachment process is to determine guilt or innocence. Whether the behavior was serious enough for removal was the House’s call, and they determined that it was. That is why they impeached Trump.
It is on us, the voters to elect senators and representatives who know their jobs and respect their oaths. If we do, perhaps we can get some ethical standards for Supreme Court Justices.
I also have one comment for Dr. James McKernan, who observed in a recent letter that it is “incredibly stupid” that Republicans don’t come out against gun violence. Dr. McKernan: you can’t fix stupid, but you can vote it out of office.