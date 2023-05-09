Corruption in the Supreme Court has been in the news recently. Action and inaction of Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and John Roberts have raised questions about whether they adhere to ethical standards. Interviewed U.S. senators have expressed frustration that there is no code of ethics for the Supreme Court and there is no way for the Congress to create and enforce such a code.

But there is a way: impeachment. The House could impeach any of the justices and the Senate could, if the allegations are proven, convict the impeached justice forcing him or her off the bench. The four justices in question are conservatives, and we know that the current Senate will not convict a conservative no matter how heinous the alleged behavior. We learned that from the Trump impeachments.

