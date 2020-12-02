Dear Mayor, please take a look at our lighted trees down at Waterfront Park. I believe we can do better. No community pride was stirred in me as I waited at the light. I was hoping for some Christmas spirit.
Could you find some funds to add an extra strand to each tree and have them hung respectfully?
How about a blue strand for our police, sheriff’s deputies and prison guards? Red for our firefighters and first responders? Green for our service men and women near and far, veterans and all those who’ve served? White for our health care workers and teachers who are on the front lines risking their health and the health of their families?
Deciding not to have a Christmas parade, no gathering for carols, no Fourth of July celebration and no Potato Festival was hard. These decisions were made to protect our community and most citizens stand behind them.
This year has dimmed our many reasons to celebrate. That makes what we can do all the more needed. Let us not forget we are a Harbor of Hospitality and we greet many newcomers. We take pride in our art, small businesses and history. Our park sets the stage for all of our gifts.
Lastly there are our volunteers. So many help our community brothers and sisters. How about a purple strand on our tree for them? And why not display red, white and blue strands all year?
Our park is a beautiful gift. Let’s show it off properly.
DEBORAH TWIDDY
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: This letter was written as an open letter to Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker.
Pharmacy owner should be able to use own biz
I read with interest the column in your Nov. 28 edition entitled, “Pharmacy reform bill must end ‘steering.’”
My wife has had a Part D drug plan for 12 years that now instructs her to go to a local chain or a big-box store 30 miles away — but not to the other local chain. Meanwhile, my plan tells me to go to either of the two largest chain stores.
Besides the affront to my freedom, I am restricted from using the century-old-plus pharmacy I have owned for over half of that century. Needless to say I will use open enrollment to ditch the current plans my wife and I have, but that does little to assuage my irritation receiving letters saying the Blounts cannot patronize Blount’s Mutual Drugs.
It is my hope that our local legislators, as well as the legislature as a whole, will support House Bill 534 and Senate Bill 632 to compel these unregulated, non-transparent entities to register with the N.C. Department of Insurance so that some much-needed oversight will be implemented.
JIM BLOUNT
Edenton
Editor’s note: The writer is the owner of Blount’s Mutual Drugs.
