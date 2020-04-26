As I sat and watched President Donald Trump's COVID-19 press conference and saw the numbers of sick and dying, I wondered how many of us are praying.
As I was watching, taking in every detail and listening to the numbers and wondering why was all this happening to America, 2 Chronicles popped into my head. I turned there right away and 2 Chronicles 7:12-14 spoke to me: “Then the Lord appeared to Solomon at night and said to him, 'I have heard your prayer and have chosen this place for Myself as a house of sacrifice. If I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain, or if I command the locust to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among My people, and My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, will forgive their sin and will heal their land.'”
This was the Lord’s response to Solomon. I kept thinking: the Democratic National Committee dropped the mention of God from its party platform in 2016; we’ve thrown God out of our schools; organizations want to destroy our religious monuments and remove them, and even a manger scene is repugnant to the left; Christian Bible studies in schools are being rejected in many places; and Christians are being persecuted more today than ever before.
I asked myself, who in grade school would listen as my teacher read a Bible verse, then we prayed and lastly we pledge allegiance to the American flag. I wasn’t harmed by it, were you?
What about today’s problems? I have the answer. It's the same response the Lord gave to Solomon: Humble yourselves and turn from your wicked ways; then God will hear from heaven, forgive your sin and heal your land.
That's pretty good advice.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City
Editor's note: The following passage comes directly from the part of the Democratic Party's 2016 platform labeled "Protect Our Values": "Our values of inclusion and tolerance inspire hope around the world and make us safer at home. The world will be more secure, stable, and peaceful when all people are able to reach their God-given potential and live in freedom and dignity."