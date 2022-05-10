I was recently at Charles Creek Park and decided to walk the Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Boardwalk, something I had not done in a while.
Some years ago the city did a makeover of the park and added a wooden boardwalk which winds its way over the creek. It was a nice addition and very well done.
As you walk you can stop at various spots to read the “What you can find” signs. They explain the types of trees, vegetation, birds, wildlife, etc., you may be seeing. They are both interesting and informative.
However, I saw more then I bargained for, because for all that was described there was more that wasn’t. There was stuff you might find in a dumpster or at the county landfill. What a shame. Not exactly a way to honor Dr. King.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
Lack of mail drivers not good excuse for delivery woes
Again, we folks out in the Mt. Hermon area are not getting our mail! Mailed items the U.S. Postal Service says were delivered on a certain day are not delivered that day.
There must be suitable folks out there looking for work. I understand that people get sick, but then you need “substitute” drivers.
This is unacceptable. People have prescriptions mailed; they need them delivered. We should not have to pay for a box at the post office to get our mail. Besides, maybe there are not enough people to fill those boxes either!
Come on U.S. Postal Service, get your act together!