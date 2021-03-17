Albemarle Regional Health Services has done an outstanding job getting so many COVID-19 vaccines into local arms.
My wife and I recently completed our two shot Moderna regimen, receiving the first at Northeastern High School and the second at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport.
Despite the tremendous turnout, the long lines of vehicles continued to move from station to station, and at no point were we frustrated with an unnecessary delay. It soon became very obvious that those in charge had done some serious planning. And, most importantly, every person we encountered was friendly, helpful and knowledgeable.
A very sincere thank-you to ARHS and all involved, including the nurses, technicians, local health education students, emergency medical services personnel, the administrators, the police officers and sheriff’s deputies, and the National Guardsmen. A diverse group of our neighbors who did top-notch work.
BILL HIEMER
Elizabeth City
Gas prices are spiking, immigrants flooding border
One of your letter-writers may have been a little more prescient than the editor gives him credit for.
According to AAA’s March 8 article on gas prices, the national average for a gallon of gas increased 31 cents in the last month.
As for the southern border, a number of news organizations, including Reuters, reported that more than 100,000 immigrants were intercepted at the U.S. border with Mexico during February. That’s substantially more than 25,000.
As far as the current presidential administration is concerned, everyone crossing the border is seeking asylum.
JOHN CRABTREE
Camden