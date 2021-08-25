As a resident of the area and someone waiting for a transplant, I am submitting a letter to the editor in honor of National Minority Donor Awareness Month.
I am a resident of Edenton, currently awaiting a kidney transplant. Once I recut his lifesaving gift, I’m looking forward to finally having the energy to enjoy spending time with my family and friends again. Because I wanted to give back and advocate on behalf of other transplant candidates like myself, I became an ambassador for the United Network for Organ Sharing.
UNOS, the non-profit that serves as the nation’s transplant system, works with patients, surgeons, hospitals, and transplant professionals to increase equity in organ transplantation. One way to increase rapid to empower communities of color to become organ donors.
And we need your help. Join us in saving lives together during August, National Minority Donor Awareness Month, by registering to become an organ donor at registerme.org.
DEMETRIA STALLINGS
Edenton
It’s children who’ll save the world for the rest of us
As the human and natural worlds disintegrate all around them, the little children are playing with their dolls or toy cars, Legos or toy cell phones, in perfect innocence before God.
When these little ones sleep, they are listening to God alone.
Our children just being children will save the world for the rest of us.
The Bible states, “A little child shall lead them.” Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not prevent them, for of such is the kingdom of God.”
We adults are greedily and ignorantly ruining the human and natural worlds. If we are to be saved, it’s the little children playing freely and happily before God who will save us.
God bless all the little ones everywhere on earth.
JERRY GILL
Hertford