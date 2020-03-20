Victor Hugo wrote: "Sometimes the conscience of the honest man caught its breath, there was such confusion in the air caused by the mingling of sophisms with truths. Minds trembled in the social anxiety like leaves at the approach of a storm."
Hugo was writing about the coming storm, the French Revolution.
Today we speak of "alternative facts" and facts, disinformation and honest information. I think that the conscience of "the honest man" must be catching its breath, frequently.
Each of us thinks that he is "the honest man," but are we fooling ourselves?
Legend says that Diogenes went around with a lantern, looking for an honest man. I don't think he found one.
Our Bible says that the heart of man is deceitful.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City