I predict that a vaccine for the coronavirus will be found, at least one will publicized, shortly before the election. It may turn out to be a hoax, but that won’t matter once the election is over.
Let’s not forget President Richard Nixon’s “dirty tricks,” especially his “secret plan” to end the Vietnam War.
I don’t know be the best time for the vaccine to be announced, but some strategist knows, or thinks he does.
One reason the Republicans are so against mail-in voting is that it would throw off their calculations about the best time to announce the “miracle” cure. Don’t be surprised if each of us has to sign a loyalty oath to get the vaccine.
Possibly, a vaccine already exists, and President Donald Trump has access to it. That would certainly explain why he is so cocky about not wearing a mask.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: While several candidate vaccines are undergoing testing, the Centers for Disease Control says there is no vaccine yet to prevent COVID-19.