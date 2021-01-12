Regarding the events of this past week, and the events of unrest in our country over the past months, I stand with our police forces and those they are sworn to defend. They are trying to do a job, and that job is to protect you.
Protest of any type, by any side, individual, or group that results in head-to-head clashes and or injuries or deaths to our police officers is wrong. It’s also wrong if these clashes result in the deaths of people who happen to get in the way, or even to those caught up in the heat of the moment.
The U.S. is certainly in a place where we’re at dire risk of falling into utter chaos. And change does need to happen. But hurting people who are not actively trying to hurt others is not the answer. We as a nation are responding to fear — fear that is being broadcast from seemingly every source. We hear it on the news. We read it in our social media feeds. We have friends on both sides of the struggle who are screaming “you need to act now and act violently.”
People, we, as a country are not there. We are not at a place where violence is the answer. Not by a long shot.
Violence has been romanticized on TV and in movies to the point that we have forgotten that violence or war doesn’t involve countries. Violence doesn’t involve towns or cities. Violence is not about some other people in some other place. Violence is about real families being torn apart. It is about real lives being destroyed.
I have walked the streets of war-torn neighborhoods. I have seen what violence does to families as well as individuals. I have seen a mother and sisters screaming in agony over the violent and senseless loss of a son or brother or dad.
Before you post on Facebook about it being time for the “good ole boys” to bring about revolution, and before you stand up for individuals and groups that are rioting, looting, hurting and killing people, you need to think about the individuals you are condemning to pain and death. You need to think about people who are losing everything they ever worked for, while you sit in the comfort of your home.
Now is not the time for violence. But neither is it time to stick your head in the sand and pretend nothing is wrong, or that things will fix themselves. It is time to love your neighbor. We need to convict the guilty and punish those who broke the law, fairly and equally.
Governments are not going to fix the woes of this country. That has to happen with us, the individuals. We must band together and support our neighbors, and we need to start at the grass-roots level.
No, it is not nearly as glorious as storming the U.S. Capitol, and will not make the news like spray painting buildings and statues will, but it is the revolution we need.
CARROLL BUNDY
Hertford