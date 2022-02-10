To quote Voltaire: “Common sense is not so common.”
If you spend any time streaming you would see Google’s commercial for internet regulation. The laws proposed would affect Google, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, Snapchat and Twitter, just to name a few.
Why would multimillion-dollar corporations want more regulation? These companies are already legally protected by U.S. Code 230 of the Communications Decency Act that was passed in 1996. The law, among other things, protects these companies from lawsuits.
You would think that newspapers, television and radio would love to have this kind of protection, too, but they just don’t.
Here is where the commonsense part comes in. These companies control billions and billions of dollars that they can donate to politicians. They also have millions of subscribers that they influence. Have you noticed how they edit and control all voices that don’t agree with their agenda? They can control the regulations that will be created.
Unfortunately, there are way too many politicians that are jumping on the bandwagon because they want Americans to think that they care about them. They also know that Americans work way too hard and don’t have the time to keep track of this swell of information.
We must not allow our government to create more damage to our free speech with more bureaucracy. The only way to stop this madness is to completely repeal US Code 230. Let the lawyers handle the quest for total power.