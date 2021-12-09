I have a warning for conservatives and especially Republican conservatives: all Republicans are not conservative. What I am seeing in our area are candidates who see they have an advantage by running as a Republican when in reality they are just warmed-over Democrats of days past.
When you are looking for a candidate to vote for in the Republican primary do your research. Look at who their friends are or were. Look at their family and background before they called themselves a Republican, and look hard at their core beliefs.
If you call yourself a Republican now but were friends with a liberal governor like Roy Cooper then are you a conservative Republican?
One good indicator of a good candidate is their service to our country. How much time did these candidates spend in the military defending our county?
EARL ROUNTREE
Sunbury
If you malign others don’t complain when you’re maligned
Those who make a habit of insulting, threatening and maligning others ought not to complain when those others merely give as good as they get.
An eye for an eye. That’s in the Bible, right? Unlike that thing about Anglo-Saxons being one of the lost tribes of Israel.
As for the thought-police officers who insist that everyone agree with them that our individualism is under assault, they need to specify exactly how fervently we should agree with them, and by what means we can determine whether or not we’ve met their specifications.
Is there an app for that?
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City