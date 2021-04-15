The League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina is announcing a statewide effort to promote redistricting reform in North Carolina, especially on April 29 of this year. We’re calling it the “Day of Action” or the “People Powered Fair Maps Initiative.” On that day, League members across the country, along with their community partners in each state, will promote fair legislative and congressional districts.
The long-established practice of drawing unfair maps is called gerrymandering. It allows legislators in power to pick their voters by drawing districts that help rig the outcome of an election. That’s unfair and undemocratic.
Districts should be drawn so that they fairly reflect our communities and ensure legislators’ accountability to their voters. In 2011, districts in North Carolina were drawn so that 10 out of 13 U.S. House districts would likely be under one party control, even though voters were closer to being equally divided between the two major parties. These unequal districts were challenged in court over and over, costing us as taxpayers and as voters.
Members of the League of Women Voters across the country will be making phone calls, visiting legislators, sending postcards, marching for fair districts, using social media outlets, and more to get legislators to listen. By adopting legislation such as the newly introduced House Bill 437, the North Carolina Legislature can give our state a chance to turn the page on costly court cases and endlessly redrawn districts that leave voters confused and candidates in limbo. More bills to address the end of gerrymandering hopefully will be forthcoming.
So, if you’d like to make a difference, please make your voice heard, especially now when new congressional and legislative maps will soon be drawn for the coming decade. The 2020 Census data, once released, will be used for the redrawing of voting districts. Will the new districts drawn continue to be rigged and unfair? Will they result in another decade of lawsuits that deny the voters their constitutional right to have their votes count equally? Without public input and support, this practice of gerrymandering will continue.
To influence this process, you first have to know who represents you in the General Assembly. For Pasquotank County, your House representative is Howard J. Hunter. He can be reached at howard.hunter@ncleg.gov or at 252-332-3189. For Perquimans and Camden counties, your House representative is Edward Goodwin. He can be reached at Edward.goodwin@ncleg.gov or at 252-482-8168). Our state senator is Bob Steinburg. He can be reached at bob.steinburg@ncleg.gov or at 919-715-8293. Call, write or use some means to contact them and lend your support for reform.
SUE ENGELHARDT
Hertford
Editor’s note: The author is a member of the League of Women Voters of Northeastern North Carolina.