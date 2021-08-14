The movie, “Groundhog Day,” comes to mind when I see how this pandemic is unfolding once again. We have a road map guiding us on how to proceed in the handling of this virus. Why are we unable to learn from our experiences of this past year?
The Centers for Disease Control has advised us on how to best handle this newest variant by wearing masks; yet we are sending our children to school with the option of wearing one.
Unbelievable. Would we send our troops into battle without a weapon? Of course not! So why are our vulnerable children being sent back to school unprotected?
Data is indicating that the number of new cases in our area are in the same range as they were in January and February when children were being taught virtually. It has been shown that the Delta version of this virus attacks children as aggressively as it does others in our society.
There are a small number of our children whom, guided by parents listening to the medical professionals, are wearing masks. They should not have to “stand out” in the crowd and bear the responsibility of explaining to their peers why they are masked. It is very difficult for a child to represent an unpopular stand.
School systems need to get on board with requiring masks for the foreseeable future. The right decision is not always the popular one or the easiest to implement. We must get ahead of the virus now before it mutates further, creating a variant against which the vaccine is ineffective.
There is a lot of truth to the quote, “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” With such recent history as our guide, let’s not repeat it!
PATRICIA S. GODFREY
Moyock