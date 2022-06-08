I would like to ask Mr. Peter Thomson if he has ever driven a car or been on any road in America? Assuming the vast majority of people driving the roads are actually licensed to do so, which would mean they have taken a driver’s education course and passed both a written and practical test, there are numerous drivers that are far from proficient or safe at driving, resulting in more deaths from car accidents than gun homicides in 2020.
What really made me fall off the chair I was occupying while reading Thomson’s column in is his implying the cause of the recent shootings was the shooter’s lack of proficiency and safety training in firearms! While Mr. Thomson is completely correct in that anyone handling any firearm should be educated formally or informally (father and son for example) in safety and operation of said weapon (and I would add care and maintenance), I am unable to see how this will curb the misuse of firearms by “nut cases” and extremists.
I know of several military trained persons who have accidentally discharged an “unloaded” weapon and shot themselves. I would think that the training they had received was above and beyond the level of training Mr. Thomson has suggested.
Unfortunately, humans will be humans. Whether it is with an automobile, a firearm, or a plane, people with mental health issues, extremist ideals, or through complacency and poor skills, will continue to add memorials to the sides of our roads and buildings.
The terrorists that perpetrated the 9/11 attacks did in fact earn their pilot licenses right here in America. That training and background checking Mr. Thomson finds so effective at stopping tragedies proved very ineffective indeed.
Unless it was explained to me incorrectly, it is my understanding that taking a concealed carry class and obtaining the same permit in North Carolina already does exactly what Mr. Thomson has suggested. You are trained not only on firearm safety, you also have a practical portion of the class showing your ability to operate and fire a handgun, and you are trained and tested on the gun laws in the state.
After obtaining your concealed carry permit, you can then purchase guns without the wait. Saying that only semi-automatic weapons with more than six rounds represent a danger to others and therefore require more training than a single-shot weapon displays a lack of knowledge or understanding about bullets.
One bullet intentionally or accidentally discharged at the right (or rather wrong) time can kill one or more people. A single-shot 12 gauge shotgun with #00 buckshot will discharge 15 .30-caliber pellets in one shot in an uncontrollable pattern. How is that not more dangerous than an assault rifle firing a single small caliber .223 bullet in a controllable direction?
Law enforcement officers cannot be everywhere at the same time. That is one of the reasons the right to keep and bear arms is so important, and laws restricting that right so unconstitutional. It used to be, and should still be the duty of all capable Americans to protect each other and those that are unable to protect themselves.
Unfortunately, our laws make it risky to even defend one’s self when faced with situations that could devolve into life or death confrontations. I believe stopping “nut cases” that decide to use a firearm, an automobile or a plane to slay the innocent will not be accomplished by any law, but by the actions of the people at the scene when the crime is being committed.
While police may be better trained to engage such people, such people choose to engage easy targets. Making the targets less easy seems the most prudent action to take.
WILLIAM E. GODWIN III
Yeopim