Despite intense online competition and COVID-inspired restrictions, our Elizabeth City downtown and extended business areas continue to move forward.
New breweries, a new pharmacy, numerous new restaurants, beautiful apartments, a multiplex theater and a recently reopened 18-hole golf course are just some of the highlights.
This is slow, but steady, improvement as numerous entrepreneurs commit time and resources to substantial projects within our little city.
No doubt there are many people who are responsible for this growth, and all their efforts are important and appreciated. Three individuals deserve special recognition: Debbie Malenfant, executive director of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc.; Kellen Long, Elizabeth City community development director; and Corrina Ruffieux, executive director of Visit Elizabeth City.
Malenfant has long been the North Star for our downtown. She is always positive, pleasant, informed and hands-on. Malenfant is an amazing force for progress in the face of substantial headwinds that are slowly destroying many rural downtowns.
Long has embraced her new responsibilities, combining a professional, knowledgeable approach with a friendly welcoming attitude that helps proprietors navigate the maze of city regulations and requirements. She’s a business advocate where one is needed.
For her part, Ruffieux has completely transformed our tourism authority, giving it an incredible website and helping it continue to roll out innovative programs, including the handsome, helpful signs that have just been installed. With her leadership, we’re seeing results-based tourism concepts that should pay dividends for all our local businesses.
These three talented, dedicated women are examples of how hard work, coupled with a “can do” attitude, plus state-of-the-art skills, can produce positive results, even in the most demanding environments.
I’d like to say “thank you” to Ms. Malenfant, Ms. Long, and Ms. Ruffieux. Please keep up the great work. Your combined efforts are having a meaningful impact on Elizabeth City.
BILL HIEMER
Elizabeth City