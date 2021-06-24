In the Father’s Day edition of your paper, when children were mourning the recent murder of their father by sheriff’s deputies, you said “…the two months of protests in our city have cost small local businesses dearly (…) and Pasquotank County taxpayers more than $500,000 for the extra law enforcement. These are not small things in a small, resource-poor community like ours” and asked that we stop marching.
You’re right: We are a small, resource-poor community, and we are costing taxpayers money and impacting business revenue.
Good.
If we live in a society where the price of a man’s life is apparently less that $500,000, if money is the only language that is understood then that’s where pressure will be applied. We want the eyes of the world to be watching until we have accountability and transparency and justice, and that means we keep marching.
We are a community who thinks that maybe, just maybe, there are more important things to think about than money. And if you don’t care about the worth of a man’s life and racism and police brutality and injustice than maybe at least you’ll care about your wallet and join us to find solutions.
If you want us to stop marching get out here with us and help apply pressure to see justice done.
Because as we say, often and loudly, we ain’t going nowhere, nowhere; until we get what’s just and fair.
DARLENE PINEDA
Elizabeth City