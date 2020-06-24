As a retired Marine, I want to thank Cindy Grasty for the letter she wrote regarding the cartoon by Clay Bennett published in your newspaper. The cartoon displayed a Marine saluting the president using a “Loser” sign as President Donald Trump passed by.
Let me make it known that I am in no way a supporter of Donald Trump. This letter is about me being in agreement with Mrs. Grasty. The cartoon was offensive and it didn’t demonstrate the true character of a dedicated Marine, which we all are.
We Marines are trained to respect leadership whether we like who’s in charge or not. We are to serve and protect our country as well as those in leadership.
I’d also like to thank Mrs. Grasty for questioning why a newspaper in a small town that claims to love and support the military would allow a cartoon that is not a good representation of the military to be printed.
Trump knows no shame, Barr isn’t our lawyer
Martin Gugano, an elderly protester who was pushed to the ground by Buffalo, New York police officers and suffered a head injury and now fighting for his health in a hospital, has been a Catholic social justice worker for 55 years.
He is not an Antifa member, a supposed liberal terrorist organization, President Donald Trump is telling us he is.
Smearing an injured man in his hospital bed is a shameful thing for President Trump to do, but sadly, we have a president who has no shame.
Chaos is President Trump’s tool. His unhealthy fixation on negative things is on display daily. And the most disturbing thing is that he has the power of our attorney general, William Barr, behind him, as Barr acts as Trump’s personal lawyer, not as the American people’s lawyer.
Barr made an outrageous statement some weeks ago when he said, “People may not get police protection if they continue to complain about police conduct.” That threatening statement should have been a bright red flag flying in front of the American people.
Taking survey will help city help pedestrians
In “What’s up in the Albemarle,” I recently read a request by Elizabeth City officials for members of the community to take the WALKEC online survey before it closes on June 30.
The survey allows citizens to suggest ways to make the city more pedestrian friendly. If you are a walker or just enjoy outside exercise, here is your chance to make a difference by going to https://tinyurl.com/walkEC and filling out the survey.
