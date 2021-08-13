Marxists are clever. Marxists are smart. That’s why to the untrained eye, which are the uneducated and the naive, they are so dangerous. In Rosemary Haskell’s column in your Aug. 5 edition, she suggested we should try opening our eyes to history by comparing a fact-based book, “Stalin’s War,” to a work of fiction and opinion, “The 1619 Project.” As a professor of literature, Haskell should know the difference between well-researched non-fiction and opinion- oriented material.
I read the reviews of “Stalin’s War” and many of the themes of the book are not new, even though Ms. Haskell seems to think they are. It is a well-known fact that Stalin easily manipulated Roosevelt and Churchill throughout the war. It’s much like the Chinese are manipulating the world today or the socialists and Marxists in the Democratic Party have been manipulating the American people and Republican Party for decades.
It is also a well-known fact that Gen. George Patton wanted to take his army along with the German soldiers and fight communist Russia. He saw the evil of Marxist communism. Unfortunately, General Patton’s time came to an untimely and suspicious end, much like another more recent pro-American hero.
Ms. Haskell also stated the “slavery motivation” theory was not new by citing a book from 2017 by Ibram X. Kendi. Why are Marxists so concerned about slavery 300 years ago and not about the 40 million slaves of today?
To the trained eye, Marxists are easy to spot. Please keep your eyes wide open.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City
Renters pay taxes, unhappy columnists should move
I agree with Susan Haines’ letter concerning property taxes. Yes, renters pay property taxes as a part of their rent. Property owners pass on the tax increases to the renter as they occur.
I also agree with Haines that if columnist Holly Audette does not realize this, yes, she needs to go back to school. I also agree that if Mrs. Audette is so unhappy living in Elizabeth City, perhaps she consider relocating. I know some Realtors who would be glad to help her.
CARL PICKELL
Elizabeth City