We have all heard about the risks of voting in person: possible crowding in long lines and being confined in a crowded indoor space with many others.
I observed neither of these on Oct. 20 at the Kermit White Center voting site in Pasquotank County. But I did observe another risk: two candidates who were enthusiastically greeting arriving voters up close (much less than 6 feet) without wearing face coverings.
One of them strode right up, talking away, and placed a card in the hand of my 90-plus-year-old relative.
While I waited outside for her to vote, I watched one of these candidates repeatedly touching his nose and mouth while holding and handing out slips of paper to arriving voters.
If these men had been taking care to keep their distance of 6 feet or more, I would not find their behavior thoughtless and dangerous, but they were doing no such thing.
All the arriving voters had donned their masks and in a couple of cases, I saw them politely stopping to listen to the candidate, but stepping back each time he came in too close.
During a pandemic that has killed dozens of residents of Pasquotank County and sickened many more, these fellows are acting like it doesn’t exist. Are they oblivious, thoughtless, willfully misinformed? Watching their behavior, I would know who not to vote for!
BEN IRVIN
Asheville