It`s been said — for he himself has told us — that President Donald Trump has created the most powerful, solid and wonderful economy in the history of Planet Earth.
How, then, could it have come crashing down almost overnight by an invisible little bug? It;s still in ruins some months later. How could this have happened?
Perhaps "the great economy" wasn't so great after all. Perhaps it was a sham, a hoax, a fake, built up out of the empty boastings of its "creator."
Speaking of the "little bug," COVID-19 may or may not have traveled to America from China, but it didn`t originate there.
I refer you to a little book by the 20th century astronomer, Sir Fred Hoyle: "The Intelligent Universe." Its conclusions will startle you.
JERRY GILL
Hertford