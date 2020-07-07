As the insanity from the left continues with its push to defund and abolish the police, it’s time for every sane American to stand up for our men and women in blue.
Before leftists judge them, remember these people witness things that humans are not meant to see, and they see them repeatedly. They perform the duties that leftists feel are beneath them; they solve problems often by seeing violence enacted upon others.
Police run toward things leftists run away from. They fight what leftists fear. They stand between leftists and the evil that wants to hurt them. Leftists want to pretend that evil doesn’t exist, and that the rioters and looters are “peaceful.” Police do the things that the vast majority are too soft, too weak and to cowardly to do. Leftists’ lives are more peaceful because of them.
The current political climate in this country is one in which there is nothing worth fighting for. Submission is the popular mantra in cities run by Democratic politicians. The police are decried, denigrated, and cast as morally inferior. Most Americans know how childish, asinine and cowardly that mind-set is. We also know that there are things worth fighting for — like our country’s blemished history and our law enforcement.
We believe that our police out on our streets, doing what others fear, is an honorable, noble and just occupation. They leave their homes and family every day not knowing if they will come home and ever see them again. They are willing to pay that price with their lives for an income not nearly worth their time and efforts.
Maybe instead of new police training, we need public training on how to interact with our police. Whether you are white, black, Hispanic, Asian or any other ethnicity, if you have a problem with the police, try obeying the law. God bless our men and women in blue.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Wearing mask in public shows you care for others
If you don’t love yourself, love your wife or husband; love your children; love your grandparents; love your neighbors; love your friends.
Wear a mask in public. Avoid crowds. Try to keep at least six feet from the nearest person.
Not wearing a mask in public isn’t freedom. Wearing a mask shows that you love unconditionally and that you also love yourself. Love is the highest freedom.
JERRY GILL
Hertford