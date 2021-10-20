I’m sorry Marxists, but big government does not solve problems; it creates them. That is why the founding fathers were so skeptical of big government.
Unfortunately, as we the people have prospered over the last few generations, we have also been distracted by the allures of the modern world. During this time, the federal government has taken advantage of our lapses of attention to seize more power.
Most of us have lived our lives with little concern about our most precious nation. We left the care of it to the politicians. We have become inhabitants of our own country. We the people must return to being citizens. As citizens, we must play an active role to preserve our liberty, our individualism and our republic.
Many have put their full faith in the government. This is a naive choice. A prime example is Terry McAuliffe.
During the Virginia gubernatorial debate a couple of weeks ago, McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate, quite possibly made a Freudian slip. He said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
Wow, that was a powerful statement.
I think it’s more than just parents. I think McAuliffe, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, the elites and the rest of the Democratic hierarchy feel that “citizens should not be telling the government how they should govern.”
Watch how these so-called leaders react to tough questions from Fox News. I would call it contempt. The same contempt they have for us all.
MARC FORBES
Berlin, Maryland