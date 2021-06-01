Eric “Coach Mac” McDaniels was one of the first people I met when I moved from Richmond, Virginia, to Elizabeth City, in late June 1991. He took me under his wing, showed me the football/gym locker room, fitted me with football gear, and told me to attend the pre-season 7-vs-7 passing scrimmages the following month.
I did not know it then, but it’s clear now that he saw something in me that I didn’t. He would chew your butt out with a “quit lollygagging around” when you deserved it, but he’d offer to do anything if you needed it, including giving me a ride to practice.
During our pregame meal he would yell, “Quiet! Think about the game!” in his raspy, almost-hoarse voice. Those coach-speak phrases will forever be etched in my memory, and something my teammates and I still share via text messages to this day.
Coach Mac was one of several people who inspired me to be a coach, and I wish I made a better effort to thank him for being the mentor I needed in high school. He and the rest of the Northeastern High School football coaching staff also helped me overcome self-handicapping my dreams of life beyond the football field.
I am forever thankful he believed in me on the field, pounding our opponents with a 36 power or a 24 dive, as well as off the field, inspiring me to pursue my love for science.
Rest well, Coach Mac!
CHRIS WASHBURN
Dunellen, New Jersey
Editor’s note: The author was a member of Northeastern High School’s Class of 1994.