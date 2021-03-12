In response to a letter to editor appearing in the March 5 edition, John Mitchener properly noted the Edenton Aces football team 1962-66 should have their achievements engraved in a public place. It was indeed one of the finest high school teams ever produced in our part of North Carolina. Twice they fought their way to the state championships, winning one.
In describing the greatness of the team Mr. Mitchener said that in those four years the Aces played the Elizabeth City High School Yellow Jackets four times and never lost to that perennially strong team at a larger school. Edenton won two of the games and tied two, but never lost. That is a remarkable record playing against a Honey Johnson team.
Mr. Mitchener omitted a very important piece of information, however. That outstanding Edenton Aces football team of 1962-66 was coached by one of the greatest coaches and athletic administrators northeastern North Carolina has ever seen. Afterward he coached at the college level, including 10 years as first assistant at Duke University.
He was enshrined in several Halls of Fame, including the NC Sports Hall of Fame and also awarded the highest civilian honor in the state of North Carolina: The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
And it all started with the Edenton Aces.
The coach to whom I refer, who never lost to the ECHS Yellow Jackets, was Jerry McGee, who graduated from Elizabeth City High School in 1956 and from Duke University in 1961, and whom excelled as a football player at both institutions.
JIM MCGEE
Elizabeth City
Cuomo’s guilt, Shelley’s take on one-percenters
I’m convinced that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is more guilty than he should be. I’m as embarrassed and ashamed as I was about John Edwards, the former U.S. senator from North Carolina, vice presidential candidate and presidential candidate.
Percy Bysshe Shelley wrote that “a prince... is a grave.” He suggested that everyone in the aristocracy was a grave. I think that if he were alive today, he would write that everyone in the top one percent of the world’s population is a “grave.”
I think Shelley generalized too much. Shelley ends his poem with the hope that “a glorious Phantom may rise” from each grave.
We all can hope.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City
Don’t get sticker shock: Closely inspect tax bills
I would encourage your readers to please look closely at their tax bills.
My car was taxed at a value more than $2,000 from what I paid for it three years ago. I had to make several calls to get this corrected.
The house I live in is taxed for an invisible basement, an invisible fireplace, and an invisible outbuilding.
Please inspect what you expect to pay in taxes.
KELSEY FULGHAM
Elizabeth City