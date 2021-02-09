Our county has just suffered a great loss: the death of Mr. Frankie Meads, our Pasquotank County commissioner.
We need his closest clone replacement! This person needs to walk carefully in his footprints! This replacement needs to know his history and how he took the seriousness of this position.
May our Lord answer these prayers. This commissioner was a friend to the good, the bad and the ugly. He was not proud, arrogant, or selfish and represented each of us at all times.
W. KENTWOOD TURNER
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners voted unanimously last week to appoint Jonathan Meads, the late Frankie Meads’ son, to his father’s Southern Outside seat on the board. The younger Meads had been nominated to complete his father’s unexpired term by the Pasquotank Republican Party.
Those critical of ‘acolytes’ shouldn’t be one themselves
A frequent letter-writer apparently likes using the term “acolytes” to describe those with whom he disagrees. Someone who routinely swoons with admiration for a self-serving autocrat implying that anyone who doesn’t do the same is mindless follower is the very definition of irony.
For the record, my political philosophy, such as it is, boils down to the belief that tradition ought to be viewed with skepticism, but so, too, should knee-jerk reactions against it.
Your letter-writer clearly relishes the idea of being persecuted, which is disturbing not just for the obvious reason, but also because that as a self-professed Christian, he presumably believes in following the Golden Rule.
I for one would prefer that aspiring martyrs not do onto others as they would have others do unto them.
DAVID ROBERTSON
Elizabeth City
Chinese influence greatest danger to US
China is the largest contributor to many, if not most, detrimental influences on the United States. The COVID-19 virus came from Wuhan, China, and has killed hundreds of thousands of our citizens.
There is also the debacle caused by money-grabbing politicians who, because of Chinese lobbyists, supported policies that sent a lot of our manufacturing to China.
Any politician of either party influenced by our No. 1 danger — Chinese influence — should be voted from office. Some Republicans are as guilty as the left-wing Democrats in ruining our beloved United States. We need more leaders with backbone such as former President Trump.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City