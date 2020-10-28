The Democrat marketing and propaganda machine, better known as the mainstream media, has been further exposed as the Democratic lap dog political hacks they are.
Over a week after the New York Post dropped the bombshell report on Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s dealings with the Ukraine and China, the media have done everything they can to ignore and bury this story. Most news outlets are spending zero seconds on this story. Zero. The media no longer even try to portray themselves as fair or even remotely inquisitive to anything damaging to Biden and the Democrats.
We now have a politically compromised presidential candidate with significant national security concerns because of his derelict son. After four years of nonstop lies and accusations about President Trump, the media continue to see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil when it comes to Biden.
Now we know at the recent Biden town hall with ABC’s “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos, not only did the former Bill Clinton adviser not find the intellectual curiosity to ask Biden about his son’s dealings, but at least two of the questions came from a former speechwriter for President Obama and the wife of a high-ranking Pennsylvania Democrat.
Ridiculous? Not if you are in the business of hiding and propping up a presidential candidate. This is a man who just recently stated that he was running for senator, forgot what state he was in for at least the third or fourth time and forgot Mitt Romney’s name stating, “You know, the Mormon guy.” But then again, to quote Biden again, “We believe in truth, not facts.”
The essence of the Biden campaign is the avoidance of actual campaigning, on most days “putting a lid” on all events by 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. The only question that truly remains is no longer whether Biden has “lost a step,” but whether he retains sufficient mental acuity to be a decisive leader of the free world for the next four years.
The Democrats and media don’t care, however. Biden is not up to the job. He will not be able to stand up to Antifa, Black Lives Matter and defund-the-police radicals in his party, much less world leaders who want to destroy America.
But wait, Trump just tweeted something. Run media run.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck