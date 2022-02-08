Around 1870 Englishman John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton, better known as Lord Acton, an English Catholic, historian and writer, wrote “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men (and women) are almost always bad men (and women), even when they exercise influence and not authority, still more when you superadd the tendency or the certainty of corruption by authority.” Titles and power have strange effects on people and some people handle titles and power better than other people.
Last week a study was released from John Hopkins University regarding the effectiveness of lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. FOX News reports, “According to a Johns Hopkins University meta-analysis of several studies, lockdowns during the first COVID wave in the spring of 2020 only reduced COVID mortality by .2% in the U.S. and Europe.” According to the John Hopkins study, “While this meta-analysis concludes that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted,” the researchers wrote. “In consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.”
One would think this to be major news since we’ve been going through this for the past two years. However, ABC, CBS, NBC , CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post completely avoided the Johns Hopkins study’s finding COVID lockdowns ineffective.
According to FOX News, “The researchers — Johns Hopkins University economics professor Steve Hanke, Lund University economics professor Lars Jonung, and special advisor at Copenhagen’s Center for Political Studies Jonas Herby — analyzed the effects of lockdown measures such as school shutdowns, business closures, and mask mandates on COVID-19 deaths. ‘We find little to no evidence that mandated lockdowns in Europe and the United States had a noticeable effect on COVID-19 mortality rates,’ the researchers wrote.”
With the liberal media totally disregarding this major news piece does anyone wonder why trust in the media is totally gone? “Forbes Magazine” just reported that FOX News is the #1 cable news channel for 20 straight years. The left, along with the liberal media and Hollywood, want to control every one of us and refusing to give up their emergency power is exactly how they intend to do it. As Lord Acton said, “absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Several scientific publications have noted that the “study” referred to by the author is not a study but a pre-print meta-analysis of several prior studies. It also was not conducted by epidemiologists but by economists, only one of whom works at Johns Hopkins University. The “working paper” also hasn’t been peer-reviewed and wasn’t shared to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center or its Department of Epidemiology, the Miami Herald reported.