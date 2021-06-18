All lives matter. It’s that simple. If you have to put a “color” in front, you’re the racist. We now know that in addition to being a delinquent drug addict and derelict dad, Hunter Biden is a racist who frequently uses the “N-word” in emails and texts. Wonderful.
But then again, what would you expect from a man who after his brother Beau died, while married to his wife Kathleen, had an affair with Beau’s widow, Hallie. I guess the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree, since Joe Biden married Jill, his son Hunter’s babysitter at the time of the accident. Man, it must be great to be a Democrat and constantly get a free ride from the media.
The three see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil monkeys should be the official logo of the media when they deal with a Democrat.
Over Memorial Day weekend, while our president was once again mumbling and stumbling through a speech in Hampton Virginia, he looked at a little girl and stated, “I love those barrettes in your hair man. I tell you what, look at her, she looks like she’s 19 years old, sitting there with her, like a little lady with her legs crossed.” What kind of grown man says something like this? The same man who spoke about little children running their hands up his leg in a pool to see the hairs stand up? Yea, that’s who.
Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, who couldn’t find the southern border with a map, mentioned not a single word about our veterans, our fallen heroes, troops or the U.S. in her Memorial Day tweet. Just: “Enjoy the long weekend.” Beautiful.How inspiring these two are.
If the soldiers who stormed the beaches at Normandy could see what the left is doing to this country right now, I wonder if they would have turned back and returned to their boats in disgust. I could sure go for $1.99 gas and a mean tweet right about now. How about you?
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: The fact-checking site PolitiFact investigated a Facebook post claiming Jill Biden was the Biden family’s babysitter and found it to be false. The New York Times reported in 2008 that Joe Biden, whose first wife had died in a car accident in 1972, first saw pictures of Jill Biden — then Jill Jacobs — in a March 1975 advertisement for a local park in Delaware. He got her number, called her and they went on a date. PolitiFact also fact-checked and rated as false a Facebook post claiming Kamala Harris’ Memorial Day tweets had not mentioned U.S. soldiers or their sacrifice. Here’s a tweet from Harris on Memorial Day: ”We honor those members of our military who sacrificed their lives in order to defend our freedoms. We owe these heroes — and their loved ones — everything. Not just on Memorial Day. Every day.”