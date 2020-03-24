I’m sure military members are aware Lowe’s is requiring we all “update” our information to continue receiving the military discount.
What they haven’t shared with us is a new policy. Evidently if something is on sale, it is not eligible for the military discount.
This has happened to me twice in less than two weeks. So if you decide to continue to shop at Lowe’s, and I don’t, do your math about the sale price. If the cost isn’t at least 10 percent off, wait and buy it for full price and receive your discount.
I am attempting to contact Lowe’s headquarters regarding this but companies don’t make it easy to communicate with them these days. I urge all military folks to let Lowe’s know how you feel about this.
I also would ask Elizabeth City City Council and our city manager why doesn’t Lowe’s have any competition in Elizabeth City? Many residents do not have the time and cannot drive to Virginia to spend their dollars there at Home Depot, but I can and will. I would remind the City Council and city manager that this means less sales tax revenue for them.
SUSAN HAINES
Elizabeth City
Feinstein should resign for wise capitalistic move
Wow! Congratulations Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-California, for doing the capitalistic move and bailing out your interest in the stock market.
For me, Feinstein brought to mind the one about the monkey sticking his paw through a hole, grabbing a peanut, and not letting go. When his fist would not come back through the hole, he starved to death because he wouldn’t let the peanut go. Greed.
Feinstein didn’t dump her stock. She made a wise capitalistic move and she should be rewarded for it. Now she needs to do us one more favor and resign from the Senate and go home to California and put some sense into the governor there.
Frank Habit
Raleigh